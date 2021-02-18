Special Weather Statement issued February 18 at 1:55PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with
locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…Jackson and Star Valleys.
* WHEN…From late tonight through Friday morning, with the
steadiest snow expected from 2 am to 9 am.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists are urged to watch for rapid
changes in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.
