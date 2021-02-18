Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued February 18 at 1:55PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with
locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…Jackson and Star Valleys.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Friday morning, with the
steadiest snow expected from 2 am to 9 am.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists are urged to watch for rapid
changes in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.

