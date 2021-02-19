Special Weather Statement issued February 19 at 12:57PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and the western slopes of the

Wind River Mountains. 1 to 3 inches in the lower elevations and

3 to 6 inches in the mountains.

* WHEN…Tonight and Saturday. The heaviest snowfall will occur

late tonight into Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel over South Pass could become

difficult at times.