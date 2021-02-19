Special Weather Statement issued February 19 at 2:05AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with
locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…Jackson and Star Valleys.
* WHEN…Now through Friday morning, with the steadiest snow
expected through 11 am.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists are urged to watch for rapid
changes in visibility, as well as slick and snow covered roads.
