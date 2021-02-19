Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 10:04AM MST until February 20 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches, except 2 to 8 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.

* WHERE…Bear River Range and the Caribou Range.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

