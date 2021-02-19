Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 10:04AM MST until February 20 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…A break is expected this afternoon, then snow returns

this evening. New snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches tonight

through Saturday morning, except 5 to 8 inches on ridge tops and

elevations above passes.

* WHERE…Ashton, Driggs, Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.