Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 12:23PM MST until February 20 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Significant Snow over far Western Wyoming Tonight and Saturday

Morning…

.Another storm system will bring significant snowfall across far

western Wyoming tonight into Saturday morning. By Saturday

afternoon the snow is expected to decrease in coverage and become

lighter overall.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

with isolated higher amounts near Alpine and Moran.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon Saturday. The heaviest

snow is expected to occur between 3 AM and 9 AM.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact

travel over mountain passes as well as through the Snake River

Canyon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.