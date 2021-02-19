Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 12:23PM MST until February 20 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over far Western Wyoming Tonight and Saturday
Morning…
.Another storm system will bring significant snowfall across far
western Wyoming tonight into Saturday morning. By Saturday
afternoon the snow is expected to decrease in coverage and become
lighter overall.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
with isolated higher amounts near Alpine and Moran.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon Saturday. The heaviest
snow is expected to occur between 3 AM and 9 AM.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact
travel over mountain passes as well as through the Snake River
Canyon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.