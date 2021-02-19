Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 1:22PM MST until February 20 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…2 to 4 inches with up to 6 inches near passes.

* WHERE…Ashton, Driggs, Pine Creek Pass, Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow are
possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

