Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 3:20AM MST until February 19 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches this

morning.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains and Island Park Region, including

Kilgore, Island Park, and Henrys Lake area.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous conditions

could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.