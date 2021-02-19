Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 3:20AM MST until February 19 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Total snow accumulation of 1
to 2 inches below 6000 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches above.
* WHERE…Southern Hills and Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.