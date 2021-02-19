Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 3:20AM MST until February 19 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Total snow accumulation of 1

to 2 inches below 6000 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches above.

* WHERE…Southern Hills and Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.