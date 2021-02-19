Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:27 am
Published 3:20 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 3:20AM MST until February 19 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Total snow accumulation of 1
to 2 inches below 6000 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches above.

* WHERE…Southern Hills and Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content