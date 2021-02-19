Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 3:20AM MST until February 20 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches this

morning. A break is expected this afternoon, then snow returns

this evening. New snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches tonight

through Saturday morning, except 5 to 8 inches on ridge tops

and elevations above passes.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and Teton Valley, including Driggs,

Victor, and Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until noon MST

today. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this

evening to noon MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.