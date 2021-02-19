Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 3:20AM MST until February 20 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches this
morning. A break is expected this afternoon, then snow returns
this evening. New snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches tonight
through Saturday morning, except 5 to 8 inches on ridge tops
and elevations above passes.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and Teton Valley, including Driggs,
Victor, and Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until noon MST
today. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to noon MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
