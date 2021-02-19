Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 3:31AM MST until February 20 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Heavier amounts of Snow Tonight into Saturday…
.Another wave of snow will return this evening across far western
Wyoming, after a brief lull this afternoon. The heaviest amounts
of snow will occur late tonight through Saturday morning. Snow
will become light Saturday afternoon, with minor additional
accumulations.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
The heaviest snow will occur after midnight.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact
the morning and evening commutes, including Salt River Pass
and the Snake River Canyon from Alpine to Hoback Junction.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
