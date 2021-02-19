Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 3:31AM MST until February 20 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Heavier amounts of Snow Tonight into Saturday…

.Another wave of snow will return this evening across far western

Wyoming, after a brief lull this afternoon. The heaviest amounts

of snow will occur late tonight through Saturday morning. Snow

will become light Saturday afternoon, with minor additional

accumulations.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

The heaviest snow will occur after midnight.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact

the morning and evening commutes, including Salt River Pass

and the Snake River Canyon from Alpine to Hoback Junction.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.