Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 3:31AM MST until February 20 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Heavier amounts of Snow Tonight into Saturday…

.Another wave of snow will return this evening across far western

Wyoming, after a brief lull this afternoon. The heaviest amounts

of snow will occur late tonight through Saturday morning. Snow

will become light Saturday afternoon, with minor additional

accumulations.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,

with locally higher amounts up to 12 inches in the Tetons.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Saturday. The heaviest

snow will occur after midnight.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact

the morning and evening commutes, including Teton, Togwotee and

Salt Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.