Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 3:31AM MST until February 20 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Heavier amounts of Snow Tonight into Saturday…
.Another wave of snow will return this evening across far western
Wyoming, after a brief lull this afternoon. The heaviest amounts
of snow will occur late tonight through Saturday morning. Snow
will become light Saturday afternoon, with minor additional
accumulations.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,
with locally higher amounts up to 12 inches in the Tetons.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Saturday. The heaviest
snow will occur after midnight.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact
the morning and evening commutes, including Teton, Togwotee and
Salt Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments