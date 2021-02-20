Special Weather Statement issued February 20 at 10:08AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1002 AM MST, an enhanced band of snow extended from Idaho Falls

through Ashton and was advancing into the eastern highlands.

Individuals in Swan Valley and the Teton Valley should be prepared

for winter weather through noon. Reduced visibility with blowing and

drifting snow, slick road conditions, and accumulating snowfall are

anticipated. If you have travel plans that will take you into the

eastern highlands on Highway 33 or 26, be sure to check road

conditions before venturing out as temporary road closures are

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Driggs, Ashton, Swan Valley, Felt, Ririe

Reservoir, Goshen, Wayan, Marysville, Lorenzo, Palisades Reservoir,

Blackfoot Reservoir, Ammon, Shelley, Victor, Iona, Sugar City and

Ucon.