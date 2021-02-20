Special Weather Statement issued February 20 at 10:08AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1002 AM MST, an enhanced band of snow extended from Idaho Falls
through Ashton and was advancing into the eastern highlands.
Individuals in Swan Valley and the Teton Valley should be prepared
for winter weather through noon. Reduced visibility with blowing and
drifting snow, slick road conditions, and accumulating snowfall are
anticipated. If you have travel plans that will take you into the
eastern highlands on Highway 33 or 26, be sure to check road
conditions before venturing out as temporary road closures are
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Driggs, Ashton, Swan Valley, Felt, Ririe
Reservoir, Goshen, Wayan, Marysville, Lorenzo, Palisades Reservoir,
Blackfoot Reservoir, Ammon, Shelley, Victor, Iona, Sugar City and
Ucon.
