Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 12:40PM MST until February 20 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow continues over far Western Wyoming this
Afternoon…
.The snowfall across far western Wyoming will gradually decrease
in coverage and intensity by mid to late afternoon.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening. The snow will decrease in
coverage and intensity by mid afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Expect very difficult travel. This will impact
travel over Teton and Togwotee mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers and snowmobilers can easily become
disoriented and lost due to severely reduced visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.