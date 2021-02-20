Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 12:40PM MST until February 20 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow continues over far Western Wyoming this

Afternoon…

.The snowfall across far western Wyoming will gradually decrease

in coverage and intensity by mid to late afternoon.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening. The snow will decrease in

coverage and intensity by mid afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Expect very difficult travel. This will impact

travel over Teton and Togwotee mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers and snowmobilers can easily become

disoriented and lost due to severely reduced visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.