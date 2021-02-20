Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 12:40PM MST until February 20 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow continues over far Western Wyoming this

Afternoon…

.The snowfall across far western Wyoming will gradually decrease

in coverage and intensity by mid to late afternoon.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to

two inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening. The snow will decrease in

coverage and intensity by mid afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult travel with slick and snow packed

roads.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.