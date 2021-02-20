Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 12:40PM MST until February 20 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow continues over far Western Wyoming this
Afternoon…
.The snowfall across far western Wyoming will gradually decrease
in coverage and intensity by mid to late afternoon.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
two inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening. The snow will decrease in
coverage and intensity by mid afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult travel with slick and snow packed
roads.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.