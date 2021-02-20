Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 7:20AM MST until February 20 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over far Western Wyoming Today…

.Another storm system will bring significant snowfall across far

western Wyoming through the day today. Snow has spread across

southern portions and continue through the rest of the morning.

Gusty winds will develop this afternoon across the south, leading

to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley. Additional snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches in Jackson Hole and 2 to 4 inches

in Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening. The heaviest snow will occur

trough noon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult travel with slick and snow packed

roads.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.