Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 11:22AM MST until February 20 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate snow possible through about 1 PM with additional

snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible. Breezy winds and

blowing and drifting snow continuing through at least 6 PM MDT

before the threat begins to diminish.

* WHERE…Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Pine Creek Pass, and the

Caribou highlands.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.