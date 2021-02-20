Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 11:22AM MST until February 20 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate snow possible through about 1 PM with additional
snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible. Breezy winds and
blowing and drifting snow continuing through at least 6 PM MDT
before the threat begins to diminish.
* WHERE…Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Pine Creek Pass, and the
Caribou highlands.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.