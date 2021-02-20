Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 12:40PM MST until February 20 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow continues over far Western Wyoming this
Afternoon…
.The snowfall across far western Wyoming will gradually decrease
in coverage and intensity by mid to late afternoon.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening. The snow will decrease in
coverage and intensity by mid afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact
travel over Salt River mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers and snowmobilers can easily become
disoriented and lost due to severely reduced visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.