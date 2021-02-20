Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 12:40PM MST until February 20 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow continues over far Western Wyoming this

Afternoon…

.The snowfall across far western Wyoming will gradually decrease

in coverage and intensity by mid to late afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening. The snow will decrease in

coverage and intensity by mid afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact

travel over Salt River mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers and snowmobilers can easily become

disoriented and lost due to severely reduced visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.