Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 2:43AM MST until February 20 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Significant Snow over far Western Wyoming Today…

.Another storm system will bring significant snowfall across far

western Wyoming through the day today. Snow has spread across

southern portions and continue through the rest of the morning.

Gusty winds will develop this afternoon across the south, leading

to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches with isolated higher amounts near Alpine and Moran.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact

travel over mountain passes as well as through the Snake River

Canyon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.