Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 2:43AM MST until February 20 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over far Western Wyoming Today…
.Another storm system will bring significant snowfall across far
western Wyoming through the day today. Snow has spread across
southern portions and continue through the rest of the morning.
Gusty winds will develop this afternoon across the south, leading
to blowing and drifting snow.
* WHAT…Periods of snow expected. Additional snow accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 10 inches in
the Tetons.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact
travel over Teton, Togwotee and Salt River mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers and snowmobilers can easily become
disoriented and lost due to severely reduced visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.