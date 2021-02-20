Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 2:43AM MST until February 20 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over far Western Wyoming Today…

.Another storm system will bring significant snowfall across far

western Wyoming through the day today. Snow has spread across

southern portions and continue through the rest of the morning.

Gusty winds will develop this afternoon across the south, leading

to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHAT…Periods of snow expected. Additional snow accumulations

of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 10 inches in

the Tetons.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact

travel over Teton, Togwotee and Salt River mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers and snowmobilers can easily become

disoriented and lost due to severely reduced visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.