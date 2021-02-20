Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 7:20AM MST until February 20 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over far Western Wyoming Today…
.Another storm system will bring significant snowfall across far
western Wyoming through the day today. Snow has spread across
southern portions and continue through the rest of the morning.
Gusty winds will develop this afternoon across the south, leading
to blowing and drifting snow.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
3 inches.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening. The heaviest snow will occur
through noon.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact
travel over Salt River mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers and snowmobilers can easily become
disoriented and lost due to severely reduced visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.