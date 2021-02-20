Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 7:20AM MST until February 20 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over far Western Wyoming Today…

.Another storm system will bring significant snowfall across far

western Wyoming through the day today. Snow has spread across

southern portions and continue through the rest of the morning.

Gusty winds will develop this afternoon across the south, leading

to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of

up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,

Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. This will impact

travel over Interstate 80 and US Highway 30. Reduced

visibilities will be possible in areas of heavier snowfall

this morning, as well as blowing snow this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The blowing snow will mainly occur this

afternoon after the bulk of the snow has ended.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.