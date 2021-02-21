Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 12:13PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A winter storm system will advance into the Sawtooth region Monday

evening resulting in 1 to 3 inches of new snowfall in the basins

and upwards of 6 to 7 inches across the Sawtooth and White Cloud

Ranges by Tuesday morning. Strong gusty winds will accompany the

storm system producing areas of blowing and drifting snow

particularly across mountain passes and exposed basins.

Individuals with travel plans that take them into the central

Idaho mountains Monday night and Tuesday should monitor local

news outlets for updates and be prepared for winter weather

conditions.