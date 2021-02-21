Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 12:13PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A winter storm system will advance into the Sawtooth region Monday
evening resulting in 1 to 3 inches of new snowfall in the basins
and upwards of 6 to 7 inches across the Sawtooth and White Cloud
Ranges by Tuesday morning. Strong gusty winds will accompany the
storm system producing areas of blowing and drifting snow
particularly across mountain passes and exposed basins.
Individuals with travel plans that take them into the central
Idaho mountains Monday night and Tuesday should monitor local
news outlets for updates and be prepared for winter weather
conditions.
Comments