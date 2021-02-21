Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 12:13PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A winter storm system will advance into the eastern mountains
Monday night resulting in 1 to 4 inches of new snowfall across the
lower slopes and basins and upwards of 5 to 8 inches across the
Centennials, Island Park mountains, and Big Hole Mountains by late
Tuesday afternoon. Lighter snowfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are
expected across the Bear River and Caribou Ranges. Strong gusty
winds will spread into the region Tuesday morning and continue
throughout most of the day producing areas of blowing and
drifting snow particularly across mountain passes, exposed
basins, and normally windy locations. Individuals with travel
plans that take them into the eastern Idaho mountains Monday
night and Tuesday should monitor local news outlets for updates
and be prepared for winter weather conditions.
