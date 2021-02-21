Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 12:13PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A winter storm system will advance into the eastern mountains

Monday night resulting in 1 to 4 inches of new snowfall across the

lower slopes and basins and upwards of 5 to 8 inches across the

Centennials, Island Park mountains, and Big Hole Mountains by late

Tuesday afternoon. Lighter snowfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are

expected across the Bear River and Caribou Ranges. Strong gusty

winds will spread into the region Tuesday morning and continue

throughout most of the day producing areas of blowing and

drifting snow particularly across mountain passes, exposed

basins, and normally windy locations. Individuals with travel

plans that take them into the eastern Idaho mountains Monday

night and Tuesday should monitor local news outlets for updates

and be prepared for winter weather conditions.