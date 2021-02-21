Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 12:35PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Significant snow and blowing snow possible. Windy conditions

are expected, even in the lower elevations, which could cause

significant blowing and drifting of snow.

* WHERE…Far western and northwest Wyoming. The greatest amounts

of snow currently looks to be in Yellowstone, Jackson Hole, and

of course the Teton Mountains.

* WHEN…Monday night and Tuesday morning.