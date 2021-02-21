Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 12:35PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Significant snow and blowing snow possible. Windy conditions
are expected, even in the lower elevations, which could cause
significant blowing and drifting of snow.
* WHERE…Far western and northwest Wyoming. The greatest amounts
of snow currently looks to be in Yellowstone, Jackson Hole, and
of course the Teton Mountains.
* WHEN…Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Comments