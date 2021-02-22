Special Weather Statement issued February 22 at 3:46AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Significant snow and blowing snow possible. Windy

conditions are expected, even in the lower elevations, which

could cause significant blowing and drifting of snow. Snowfall

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected with locally higher

amounts close to 12 inches expected near the South and Northeast

entrances.

* WHERE…Northwestern Wyoming. The greatest amounts of snow

currently looks to be in Yellowstone

* WHEN…Tonight and Tuesday morning.