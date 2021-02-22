Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 3:46 am

Special Weather Statement issued February 22 at 3:46AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Significant snow and blowing snow possible. Windy
conditions are expected, even in the lower elevations, which
could cause significant blowing and drifting of snow. Snowfall
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected with locally higher
amounts close to 12 inches expected near the South and Northeast
entrances.

* WHERE…Northwestern Wyoming. The greatest amounts of snow
currently looks to be in Yellowstone

* WHEN…Tonight and Tuesday morning.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content