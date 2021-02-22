Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 1:13PM MST until February 23 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH

expected.

* WHERE…The lower Snake River Plain into the adjacent Marsh and

Albion Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou Highlands,

including but not limited to American Falls, Aberdeen,

Pocatello, Blackfoot, McCammon, Downey, and Soda Springs. This

includes portions of Interstate 86 and Interstate 15, as well as

Shoshone Bannock tribal lands.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Pockets of blowing and drifting snow may create slick

spots and reduced visibility on area roads. Gusty winds could

also blow around unsecured objects and create difficult driving

conditions for high-profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle, and be prepared to suddenly encounter pockets of

blowing and drifting snow resulting in slick spots and reduced

visibility on roads. Secure loose outdoor objects.