Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 1:03PM MST until February 23 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts in the mountains

above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 45 MPH will

cause areas of blowing and drifting snow which may lead to road

closures in the area.

* WHERE…The Centennial Mountains, Island Park region, Big Hole

Mountains, and Teton Valley.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 8 PM Tuesday evening. The

majority of the new snowfall is expected prior to 11 AM Tuesday,

with strong winds and blowing/drifting snow continuing into the

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slick road conditions, reduced visibility, and

possible road closures due to the combination of falling and

blowing and drifting snow. The Tuesday morning and Tuesday

evening commutes will likely be impacted.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Plan extra time to

reach your destination. The latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting 511.idaho.gov.