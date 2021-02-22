Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 1:03PM MST until February 23 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts in the mountains
above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 45 MPH will
cause areas of blowing and drifting snow which may lead to road
closures in the area.
* WHERE…The Centennial Mountains, Island Park region, Big Hole
Mountains, and Teton Valley.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 8 PM Tuesday evening. The
majority of the new snowfall is expected prior to 11 AM Tuesday,
with strong winds and blowing/drifting snow continuing into the
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slick road conditions, reduced visibility, and
possible road closures due to the combination of falling and
blowing and drifting snow. The Tuesday morning and Tuesday
evening commutes will likely be impacted.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Plan extra time to
reach your destination. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting 511.idaho.gov.