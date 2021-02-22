Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:01PM MST until February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant snow to return to Northwest Wyoming Tonight…

.Light snow will be possible this afternoon and evening, before

heavier snow develops before midnight. Moderate, with periods of

heavy, snow will be possible late tonight into Tuesday morning.

Strong winds will occur with the snow, leading to blowing and

drifting snow.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches, with locally higher amounts up to 12 inches in the

Tetons. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph in the mountains.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to noon MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Expect very difficult travel. This will impact

travel over Teton and Togwotee mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers and snowmobilers can easily become

disoriented and lost due to severely reduced visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.