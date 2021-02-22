Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:01PM MST until February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant snow to return to Northwest Wyoming Tonight…

.Light snow will be possible this afternoon and evening, before

heavier snow develops before midnight. Moderate, with periods of

heavy, snow will be possible late tonight into Tuesday morning.

Strong winds will occur with the snow, leading to blowing and

drifting snow.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches in the lower elevations, with 6 to 9 inches expected in

the higher elevations. Southwest portions of the park may see

up to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to noon MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Expect very difficult travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowmobilers can easily become

disoriented and lost due to severely reduced visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.