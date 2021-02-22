Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:01PM MST until February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant snow to return to Northwest Wyoming Tonight…
.Light snow will be possible this afternoon and evening, before
heavier snow develops before midnight. Moderate, with periods of
heavy, snow will be possible late tonight into Tuesday morning.
Strong winds will occur with the snow, leading to blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches in the lower elevations, with 6 to 9 inches expected in
the higher elevations. Southwest portions of the park may see
up to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to noon MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Expect very difficult travel.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowmobilers can easily become
disoriented and lost due to severely reduced visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.