Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:10AM MST until February 23 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

except 4 to 8 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause widespread blowing

and drifting snow which may lead to road closures in the area.

* WHERE…Across the Centennial and Big Hole Mountains as well as

the Teton Valley.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.