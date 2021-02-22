Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:42AM MST until February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant snow to return to Northwest Wyoming Tonight…
.Light snow will be possible this afternoon and evening, before
heavier snow develops before midnight. Moderate, with periods of
heavy, snow will be possible late tonight into Tuesday morning.
Strong winds will occur with the snow, leading to blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,
with locally higher amounts up to 12 inches in the Tetons. Winds
gusting as high as 60 mph in the mountains.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to noon MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Expect very difficult travel. This will impact travel
over Teton and Togwotee mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers and snowmobilers can easily become
disoriented and lost due to severely reduced visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments