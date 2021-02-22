Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 7:02PM MST until February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant snow to return to Northwest Wyoming Tonight…

.A storm system will bring significant snow and blowing snow

across far northwest Wyoming late tonight and Tuesday morning.

Moderate to heavy snow is likely late tonight into Tuesday

morning. Strong winds will occur with the snow, leading to blowing

and drifting snow.

* WHAT…Periods of snow with significant blowing and drifting of

snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting

as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to noon MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Expect very difficult travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowmobilers can easily become

disoriented and lost due to severely reduced visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.