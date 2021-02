Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Areas of moderate to heavy snow. Visibility will be under

a half mile in the heavier snow. A quick inch or two of snow is

possible.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and surrounding mountains.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be prepared for rapidly

changing visibilities and road conditions.