Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 2:30AM MST until February 23 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH
expected.
* WHERE…The lower Snake River Plain into the adjacent Marsh
and Albion Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou
Highlands, including but not limited to American Falls,
Aberdeen, Pocatello, Blackfoot, McCammon, Downey, and Soda
Springs. This includes portions of Interstate 86 and
Interstate 15, as well as Shoshone Bannock tribal lands.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Pockets of blowing and drifting snow may create
slick spots and reduced visibility on area roads. Gusty winds
could also blow around unsecured objects and create difficult
driving conditions for high-profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.