Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 2:30AM MST until February 23 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH

expected.

* WHERE…The lower Snake River Plain into the adjacent Marsh

and Albion Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou

Highlands, including but not limited to American Falls,

Aberdeen, Pocatello, Blackfoot, McCammon, Downey, and Soda

Springs. This includes portions of Interstate 86 and

Interstate 15, as well as Shoshone Bannock tribal lands.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Pockets of blowing and drifting snow may create

slick spots and reduced visibility on area roads. Gusty winds

could also blow around unsecured objects and create difficult

driving conditions for high-profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.