Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 2:30AM MST until February 23 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts in
the mountains above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 to
45 MPH will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow which may
lead to road closures in the area.
* WHERE…The Centennial Mountains, Island Park region, Big Hole
Mountains, and Teton Valley.
* WHEN…Snow is ongoing now and expected to continue into Tuesday
afternoon. The majority of the new snowfall is expected prior
to 11 AM, with strong winds and blowing/drifting snow continuing
into the afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slick road conditions, reduced visibility,
and possible road closures due to the combination of falling
and blowing and drifting snow. The Tuesday morning and Tuesday
evening commutes will likely be impacted.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.