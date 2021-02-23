Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 2:59AM MST until February 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant snow to return to Northwest Wyoming Tonight…

.A storm system will bring significant snow and blowing snow

across far northwest Wyoming this morning. Moderate to heavy snow

is likely. Strong winds will occur with the snow, leading to

blowing and drifting snow.

* WHAT…Periods of snow with significant blowing and drifting

of snow. Total snowfall between 2 to 4 inches in the lower

elevations, and 5 to 10 inches in the mountains.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Expect very difficult travel even in the lower

elevations. This will impact travel over Teton and Togwotee

mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers and snowmobilers can easily become

disoriented and lost due to severely reduced visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.