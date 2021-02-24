Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 1:49PM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 9 PM Thursday to 6 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult especially over

mountains passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.