Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 1:49PM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 9 PM Thursday to 6 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult especially over
mountains passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
