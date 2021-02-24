Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 1:49PM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 9 PM Thursday to 6 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult especially over

mountains passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.