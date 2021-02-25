Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 1:57PM MST until February 26 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain, and the
Arco/Mud Lake Desert, including Burley, American Falls,
Pocatello, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, and the INL.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 7 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Reduced visibilities may occur where areas of snow pack exist.
Gusty crosswinds may be a hazard to high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
