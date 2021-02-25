Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 2:52AM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16
inches. Winds gusting up to 40 mph tonight, increasing as high
as 55 mph during the day Friday.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton,
Togwotee and Salt River Passes. Areas of blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning and evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers and snowmobilers can easily become
disoriented and lost due to severely reduced visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
