Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 2:52AM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16

inches. Winds gusting up to 40 mph tonight, increasing as high

as 55 mph during the day Friday.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton,

Togwotee and Salt River Passes. Areas of blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning and evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers and snowmobilers can easily become

disoriented and lost due to severely reduced visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.