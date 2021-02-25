Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 2:52AM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches. South winds gusting up to 30 mph will occur in the
Jackson Valley this afternoon, before the snow starts. Winds
will decrease tonight, increasing again Friday. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph will be widespread Friday afternoon.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers and snowmobilers can easily become
disoriented and lost due to severely reduced visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
