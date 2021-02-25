Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 2:52AM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches. South winds gusting up to 30 mph will occur in the

Jackson Valley this afternoon, before the snow starts. Winds

will decrease tonight, increasing again Friday. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph will be widespread Friday afternoon.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Skiers and snowmobilers can easily become

disoriented and lost due to severely reduced visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.