Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 3:13AM MST until February 26 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7

inches, except 6 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes.

* WHERE…Sawtooth and Stanley Basin and the Sun Valley Region,

including Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Stanley.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.