Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 3:13AM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches, except 6 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton Valley, Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range and Bear

River Range including Tetonia, Driggs, Swan Valley, Wayan and

Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.