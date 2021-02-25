Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 3:46PM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches. South winds gusting up to 30 mph will occur in the
Jackson Valley this afternoon, before the snow starts. Winds
will decrease tonight, increasing again Friday. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph will be widespread Friday afternoon.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.