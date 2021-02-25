Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 3:46PM MST until February 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

16 inches. Winds gusting up to 40 mph tonight, increasing as

high as 55 mph during the day Friday.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over

Teton, Togwotee and Salt River Passes. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.