Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 1:57PM MST until February 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain, Blackfoot Mountains, Marsh and

Arbon Highlands, and the Southern Hills/Albion Mountains

including Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Bone, Soda Springs, Grace,

McCammon, Albion and Almo.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.