Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 2:52AM MST until February 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches;
1 to 3 inches on the north end near Mammoth; 8 to 12 inches near
the South Entrance and Pitchstone/Madison Plateaus. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph, as the snow begins to fall this
evening. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Friday afternoon.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Expect very difficult travel.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowmobilers can easily become disoriented
and lost due to severely reduced visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
