Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 3:13AM MST until February 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches
with locally higher amounts on ridge tops and elevations above
pass level.
* WHERE…Island Park region including the Centennial Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments