Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 3:46PM MST until February 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches; 1 to 3 inches on the north end near Mammoth; 8 to 12
inches near the South Entrance and Pitchstone/Madison
Plateaus. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, as the snow begins
to fall this evening. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Friday
afternoon.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Expect very difficult travel.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.