Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 3:46PM MST until February 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches; 1 to 3 inches on the north end near Mammoth; 8 to 12

inches near the South Entrance and Pitchstone/Madison

Plateaus. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, as the snow begins

to fall this evening. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Friday

afternoon.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Expect very difficult travel.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.